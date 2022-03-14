TWO DRIVERS CAUGHT ON THE ROAD WHILE BEING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

Paphos police caught 2 drivers driving under the influence of narcotics in the area.

One of the drivers, aged 40 was found to be a permanent Paphos resident, and was speeding in the Geroskipou area. Besides testing positive on the drug test, he wasn’t wearing a seat belt. The police sent another sample for the man to get tested at the state lab. The police further found an outstanding arrest warrant issued against him in relation to a separate case.

In a separate incident, the traffic police stopped a 20-year-old – also a permanent Paphos resident, who tested positive on the drug test. In his case, the second sample was sent to the lab as well.