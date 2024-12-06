MASS DEPORTATION OF INDIVIDUALS WITHIN A SINGLE WEEK BY CYPRIOT AUTHORITIES

The Cyprus Police has announced that they have arrested over eighty people as a part of their raids.

The police made said as a part of a Cyprus-wide joint operation, with various police divisions and the Aliens and Immigration Service as major participants.

The authorities have deported one-hundred-and-forty-six people, who were living illegally (i.e. did not have any permits). They were all deported to their country of origin – and 5 of them were transported via a FRONTEX-coordinated return flight, with the Belgian government, Coast Guard Agency and European Border as organizers.

This is the fourteenth FRONTEX operation that has the island nation’s police force as a participant.