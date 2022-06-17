SPEEDING DRIVER TESTS POSITIVE FOR NARCOTICS

The Cyprus Police caught a driver driving much higher than the speed limit, and then discovered that he was under the influence of narcotics the whole time.

At around 3am, the police caught the 27-year-old man speeding along the Kofinou-Larnaca motorway at 174 kph, much higher than the prescribed 100 kph limit.

The police initially signaled him to stop, but the driver ignored the signs and continue to speed through. Officers finally stopped him near Klavdia, and gave him an alcohol and a narcotest. The man tested positive for the latter.

The man is currently in custody, pending his appearance in court.