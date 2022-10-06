ATTEMPTED MURDER LEAVES VICTIM IN DIRE CONDITION

A violent homicide attempt has left its victim in serious condition.

The victim in question, a 36-year-old man and Cypriot permanent residency holder, was found grievously injured in his home by his neighbors

He was subsequently rushed to Paphos General Hospital via ambulance, where the doctors treated him for his injuries. The doctors revealed to the police that he suffered two major head injuries and some minor scratches.

The police later revealed that a 27-year-old has been arrested on grounds of suspicion. They have put the crime scene with the victim’s apartment under seal while they continue their investigation.