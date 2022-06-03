MAN CHOKED TO DEATH ON MEAT

A man died after choking on a piece of meat while having dinner in a restaurant.

The man, 43, was having dinner at a restaurant in Germasoyia when he choked on said piece of meat. He panicked and asked someone nearby to give him a blow to the back to solve the problem. When that did not work, he went outside to find another solution but fainted and subsequently died.

He was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. The doctors at the Limassol General Hospital then went on to recover the piece of meat lodged in his throat.

Police investigation is still underway to confirm the cause of death.