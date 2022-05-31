NORTHERN CYPRUS POLITICAL LEADER FACING FINES FOR DEFAMING ERSIN TATAR

Community Democratic Party’s (TDP) leader Mine Atli has been ordered to pay a bond worth €3,000 for having “slandered” the name of Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar in public.

Atli is required to pay the bond as part of the proceedings of the charges being pressed against her by Tatar, who claims that the former insulted his personality. She will, however, remain free till the trial proceeds further.

According to the Cyprus Police, the complaint and resulting court proceedings in question originate in a post made by Atli on May 10th on Facebook. An attorney herself, Atli claims that she has only practiced free speech and intent on standing trial. After all, she has not made any mistakes, and in fact advises her clients to freely post their thoughts online.

She has further added that any and all attempts to “intimidate” will make no difference.