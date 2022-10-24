MAN FALLS VICTIM TO PROPERTY BUYING SCAM

A man has lost over €89,000 after unwittingly becoming part of a property scam. The man, 45, situation came to light after he made a complaint to the police about him being scammed.

He explained that he was approached by a man who claimed he could get him in touch with “Harry” the Prince of Gabon, who apparently was interested in buying his cellar for one million Euros.

He claimed that the money would need colour-correction with chemicals, which would require him to send a “small sum” of money prior.

This led to the 45-year-old handing over €89,000. One of the suspects informed him they would “need a few days” to bring the chemicals, at which point they disappeared.

The police’s investigations have not been able to locate the suspects so far. Further investigation is currently underway.