DIVER WHO FELL UNCONSCIOUS NEAR ZENOBIA WRECK IS NOW ALRIGHT

The diver who had fallen unconscious in the Zenobia wreck area is now alright.

According to Phileleftheros, the diver – member of a five-person group had dived into the sea in the wreck area. But once he resurfaced, the lost his consciousness.

Fortunately, the man was rescued almost immediately and was given water and oxygen. He was rushed to Famagusta General Hospital, where the doctors diagnosed him with Caisson disease.

However, the man in question is now well, and will pursue adequate treatment for his medical issues.