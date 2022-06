A 72-year-old man in Paphos is in serious condition in the hospital after falling from his balcony.

The man, a pensioner, was trying to climb up his balcony, which stood at two-meter-high, to get into his home as he had accidentally locked himself out.

After neighbors informed the police, he was found and taken to Paphos general hospital’s A+E department, where the doctors diagnosed him with facial fracture and a head injury.

His condition has been described as serious.