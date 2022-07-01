MAN SENTENCED TO 15-MONTHS PRISON SENTENCE FOR CAUSING CAR ACCIDENT

The District Court in Limassol, Cyprus has sentenced a 23-year-old man to a 15 months prison term for negligence that led to a major car accident.

The accident in question, which occurred right after 12am on the 14th of September in 2020, had the 23-year-old as the driver of a car with an 18-year-old woman as his co-driver moving towards the south of the Kyvides-Kantou road. It was here that he lost control of his car, which then proceeded to overturn and hit a house fence. The collision caused the 18-year-old to be thrown straight out of the vehicle and die on the spot.

In addition to his sentencing, the man’s driving license will be suspended for 24 months.