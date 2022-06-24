BRITISH MAN ARRESTED IN CONNECTION WITH SWEDISH TOURIST’S DEATH

The Cyprus police has arrested a 25-year-old British nation in connection to the traffic accident that led to the death of a Swedish tourist.

The man was allegedly driving the dune buggy that struck the tourist on a crosswalk in Ayia Napa and killed him on the spot.

The man, who will not be named in public due to state rules, shall stay in custody for 6 days will charges are formally brought against him in court for the manslaughter of 46-year-old Camilla Christina Pamdahl.

According to the police, the accident happened early Wednesday evening, when Pamdahl was moving along the then busy crosswalk. Once the accident happened, the suspect proceeded to flee the scene on foot. The Police, however, soon tracked him down and killed him.