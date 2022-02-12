MAN SUSTAINS MAJOR BURNS DUE TO GAS CYLINDER EXPLOSION

A gas cylinder explosion led to a 56-year-old-man sustaining major burns.

A spokesman for the police revealed that the fire service received a call about an apartment fire at 7 in the evening.

After a preliminary search, the fire department determined that the reason for the fire was the explosion, which in turn was the result of a gas leak.

The fire department also found the man, unconscious and with major injuries, and had him rushed to Paphos General Hospital, where he was treated with first, second as third-degree burns.

He is currently recovering in Nicosia General Hospital’s burns unit.