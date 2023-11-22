MIGRANT ALIGHTS THEMSELVES ON FIRE AFTER REJECTION OF ASYLUM APPLICATION

The migrant crisis has intensified incredibly. This latest of development includes the incident of a man setting himself on fire near the office of migration services in Larnaca after his asylum application was rejected by the authorities.

The man did survive, however, and is being treated for burns at the A&E department of Larnaca’s General Hospital.

The man, 24, did this act to protest the rejection of his application for asylum. He even brought the flammable substance in the bottle to make it happen, thus anticipating such a development.