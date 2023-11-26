A a young Invernesian boy who was found in a swimming pool unconscious has passed away.

The boy, aged six, was vacationing with family (specifically his sister and their mother) in Cyprus’ Paphos, when the unfortunate incident occurred.

According to the Cypriot police, the boy (who shall remain unnamed) apparently accidentally fell in the pool and lost consciousness.

He was given first aid by the pool lifeguard, and then taken to the hospital in the state of unconsciousness.

Given his condition, here was then taken the Makarios III specialist hospital, where he later passed away.

Police investigation is currently underway.