TURKEY CONDUCTING MILITARY EXERCISE IN CYPRUS

In a bid to strengthen the relationship between Turkey and (Turkish) Cyprus, the former has announced the issuance of 2 Navtexes to conduct military exercises.

The exercises will be conducted in two phases – the first of which will take place from the first covers the period from October 16th to 20th, and the second from October 23rd to 27th.

Turkish news sources have revealed that the first phase will involve the military base in Antalya, where a training exercise will commence – this will include a live firing at Morphou bay.

The second phase will include search & rescue exercise at an undisclosed location in Turkish Cyprus.