MINIBUS CARRYING SOLDIERS CATCHES FIRE, ZERO INJURIES REPORTED

The Cyprus Police is actively looking for cars and other vehicles experiencing overheating – something that has been common lately thanks to the elevated temperatures.

In the latest incident, the Police responded to a call made at the Limassol-Nicosia highway, where a mini-bus caught fire for this very reason.

Local news sources said the mini-bus’s passengers where National Guard soldiers being transported to their respective units.

The mini-bus was totally destroyed.

Specifically, the incident happened near Parekklisia. The silver lining was that the soldiers managed to escape with zero injuries. Although, traffic was disrupted due to either capital-bound lane being shut down for multiple hours until the bus was taken away and the scene was thoroughly investigated.

All operations have since resumed to normal.