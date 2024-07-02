MOBILE PHONE USE IN SCHOOLS TO BE BANNED

The education minister of Cyprus has announced that the use of mobiles will henceforth be banned in schools, on grounds of them enabling distractions and general anti-social behavior.

The ban will officially come into motion upon the completion of its discussion in the parliament.

The island nation is the most recent of several EU countries to ban cellphones in schools – all by recommendation from UNESCO.

According to minister Athena Michaelidou, students using mobiles takes them away from studying, and encourages anti-social habits.

While students will still be allowed to physically bring their phones to school, they will not be allowed to keep them on.

There are over 1.4 million cellphones in use in Cyprus – far higher than its near-one-million population.