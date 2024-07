The center of Cyprus’ capital Nicosia has been hit by storms.

The storm was short, with the skies set to clear up by next morning.

Cypriot social media platform ‘Kairofiloi Kiprou’ says that the storm started in Ayios Dometios and Engomi, and then proceeded towards the rest of the city.

The storm winded down towards the evening, with temperatures falling to 10 degrees Celsius in the mountainous regions and 17 degrees Celsius inland.