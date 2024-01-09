MODERATE TEMPERATURE AND CLOUDY SKIES EXPECTED

The meteorological department of Cyprus has announced its predictions of moderate temperatures and cloudy skies.

They have said that Sunday will expectedly be normal with cloudiness and potential cases of rain showers, fog or mist – especially in the eastern regions.

Winds shall flow towards the north-east, and is expected to be variable. They will be medium in intensity and go up to 3 or even 4 on the Beaufort scale.

The sea, on the other hand, will remain smooth and mellow.

Temperatures will expectedly be roughly 13 degrees Celsius in the mountainous regions, 22 degrees Celsius inland and 23 degrees Celsius in the coasts.