The Cyprus Police have charged the man they caught for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The man, who underwent a breathalyzer test ended up testing six times more than the permissible limit.

Specifically, the police said that the man registered 138 mg on the alcohol test, as opposed to the 22 mg maximum.

The man was arrested by the police and charged at the station, whereupon he was released.

His car remains under police custody.