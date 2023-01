The Holy Synod of Cyprus has announced that the island nation’s new archbishop shall be announced soon.

The announcement comes after the potential list of successors to Chrysostomos II were narrowed down to a total of three candidates.

The three candidates in question are Limassol Bishop Athanasios, Paphos Bishop Georgios, and Tamassou Bishop Isaias, each of whom received 35.68%, 18.39% and 18.1% votes respectively.