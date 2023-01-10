POLICE LOOKING FOR YOUTH WHO FLED THEM & CRASHED THEIR CAR

The latest incident has the police looking for two youths first led the police on a car chase, then crashed the car and proceeded to flee the scene of the crime.

According to Michalis Nikolaou, the chief of Paphos police, the incident happened just after dispatch received the report of the youths breaking traffic rules in their car.

A police patrol car spotted the car and signaled it to stop near Tasos Papadopoulou Avenue, but the car continued to speed away instead.

The patrol unit proceeded to follow them, leading to the car crashing twice before their vehicle was immobilized. The suspects then left the car and walked out.

In addition to contraband, the police recovered several military-issued bullets from the car.