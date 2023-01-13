NUMBER OF TOURIST ARRIVALS INCREASED SIGNIFICANTLY SINCE JANUARY 2022

The number of tourists arriving in the country has increased by a significant percentage.

According to reports from the CNA, the total number of tourist arrivals in 2022 surpassed 3 million as of November 2022, which is much more than the numbers from the year prior. This, despite the war in Ukraine and the resulting sanctions impacting Russia,

The island nation’s travel sector took a major hit due to the coronavirus pandemic, and tourism did not get a jumpstart until September 2021, when the island saw over 300,000 visitors.

According to the Tourism ministry, this was over 288.4% higher than 2020, which only saw 87,334 arrivals.