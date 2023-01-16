CYPRUS EXPECTING ISOLATED STORMS & RAINS

The Cyprus Met office has announced that isolated rainfall, along with a considerable drop in temperature levels are to be expected.

They further said that the week would begin with sunny skies, with temperatures of 13 and 21 degrees Celsius in the mountains and inland respectively.

The week, however, will likely soon descend into thunderstorms and rain showers, starting from the west, and then spreading to other areas.

Winds are likely to flow from the northeast to the southeast, while temperatures would drop to 10, 14 and 7 degrees Celsius inland, on the coast and on mountains respectively.

The Met Office has predicted that the middle of the week will see the most rainfall, and the weather shall recover thereafter.