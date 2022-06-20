ONE CHARGED IN MATCH-RELATED ACCIDENT

The Courts in Cyprus have charged a 30-year-old in their investigations into the incidents that happened during the Anorthosis-Apollon football match, which led to a 20-year-old man getting gravely injured.

The suspect in question willingly surrendered himself to law enforcement once the police published the information of the ten people who are wanted in connection with the incident.

The incidents of Saturday led to the 20-year-old man suffering serious burns, with up to 45 percent of his body sustaining severe damages.

According to eyewitness reports, the incident was started by fans of the rival football teams who had started fireworks. The resulting fire went out of control and caused considerable damage.

Aside from the 20-year-old, damages include five police cars, and several plants. Reports say that the man who was injured had been walking his dog when a Molotov cocktail got thrown at him.