PAPHOS ATM DESTROYED BY IED

The explosion of an improvised explosive device (IED) has destroyed an ATM in Paphos.

According to Kyriacos Nicolaou, a spokesman for the police, the explosion happened near a bank on Ellados avenue at around 5am in the morning.

He added that the explosive device in question was placed inside the ATM machine, which was completely decimated once the device detonated.

Further extensive damages were sustained – both on the inside the outside of the bank.

Investigation of the site is currently underway – pyrotechnicians are working with the Paphos CID round the clock to get information on the mishap, and find evidence that can help identify the perpetrators.

The police are also evaluating CCTV footage from the site and nearby areas

