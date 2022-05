Cyprus Police in Famagusta are currently investigating the theft of a sum of €7,500 from the residence of a pensioner in Paralimni.

The crime came on the Police’s radar, after the pensioner, an elderly woman reported an unknown man who apparently visited her home under the pretense of selling cooking gear, but actually stole her money.

She has described the man as having a small build, standing 1.70 meters tall, and having black hair cut very short.