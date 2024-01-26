WOMAN WHO STOLE 22 EUROS HAS BEEN SENTENCED

The court in Cyprus has sentenced a woman who stole 22.41 Euros.

The woman, Kadriye Denise Surucu, 29, had a prior criminal record for fraud and was sentenced to two years in prison.

The woman started crying upon being given her verdict, complaining how two years was far too much for her much pettier offense.

The three-part judges panel led by Fusun Cemaller handed out the verdict.

Cemaller said that the fact that Surucu committed multiple crimes with no signs of reformation led to the panel awarding her a harsher punishment.