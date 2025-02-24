PAPHOS HIT BY EXCESS RAIN AND FOG

The city was hit by fog and heavy rain, as accurately predicted by the Meteorology Department.

The rain started as one intense 30 min episode, followed by shorter-but-still-intense showers.

In addition, the city has been covered with dense clouds and fog, blocking the sun and causing the temperature to stay on the lower end.

The good news is that so far no notable mishaps have occurred – ones that would need the attention of the fire department or the police.

People have nonetheless been asked to be careful, especially with the flooding of some of the main roadways.

A yellow warning has been issued in light of potential thunderstorm occurrence.