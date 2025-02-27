POLICE SETS DEADLINES FOR THOSE WITH PENDING TRAFFIC OFFENSE FINES

The Cyprus Traffic Police has announced that it intends to wrap the uncollected fines awarded to people in the time period of January 2022 to September 2024.

The public is being asked to check if they have any pending fines via the Cypriot contractor website (CyCameraSystem.com.cy). Entering their ID & vehicle registration numbers will provide them with the relevant information.

They can make the payment online via the website of the Police.

People can also find out said details by dialing 80008009 anytime from Monday to Friday and between 8 AM & 5 PM.

Those who are vehicle owners but weren’t driving when they made the traffic will be legally obliged to identify who the driver in question was – also done online. Failure to do so will lead to them being prosecuted under Article 21 of the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Law.

March 31, 2025 has been set as the deadline for this. Those who do not clear their cases will be produced in court and criminal charges shall be brought against them.