FINES FOR TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS INCREASED

People using their cellphones while driving has become a major problem – leading authorities on the island nation to resort to increasing fines.

The Road Safety Council of Cyprus has announced that they are making sharp increases in fines awarded for people committing traffic violations.

Based on the proposal from Marios Hartsiotis, the Justice Minister, an increase in fines have been recorded for the three most common – and detrimental traffic violations.

The fine for riding a two-wheeler without a helmet has increased from €200 to €250, with repeat violators being to be fined €500 unless they go without offence for 3 years.

The fine for using a cell phone whilst driving has increased from €150 to €200. Repeat violations shall be fined €400, as opposed to the previous €300.

Those not wearing their seatbelts shall be fined €150, up from €200. Repeat violators will be awarded €400 in fines.

Two-wheelers without a valid number will be fined €100 (as opposed to the previous €80) for their first violation, and €200 for any subsequent ones, if committed within 3 years of the first one.