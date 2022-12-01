PAPHOS HIT BY SHALLOW EARTHQUAKE

A 4.0 magnitude earthquake hit coastal Paphos in the early hours of the morning.

The earthquake, which happened at 2:33 am, Cyprus time, occurred at a depth of about two kilometers underground.

Many eyewitness reports, however, stated that the earthquake felt very strong.

According to a statement by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, such an experience is not uncommon – people tend to feel shallower earthquakes more, since they occur closer to the surface.

Tremors were felt and reported in nearby areas – including Choletria, Emba, Kissonerga, Konia, Chlorakas & Yeroskipou – all of which are in the vicinity of the epicenter.