LIMASSOL BISHOP TESTS POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

Bishop Athanasios of Limassol has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Cyprus News Agency published the news on their official Facebook page called the “Friends of the Metropolitan of Limassol Athanasiou.”

The CNA explained that while the senior cleric has tested positive, his health is stable, and every appropriate measure is being carried out. For the time being, he will stay under confinement – until he tests negative for the disease

According to a statement from a source in the Limassol diocese, the bishop, who is one of the six candidates in the official run for the archbishop position (after the demise of Chrysostomos II), had blessed the new stadium of Limassol in its inauguration ceremony.