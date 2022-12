The meteorological department of Cyprus has announced that the week will see varying degrees of weather, from all out sunny to partially cloudy.

Wind speeds will also vary accordingly, with 3-4 Beaufort. Temperatures can rise up to 19 degrees Celsius in the mountains, 27 degrees in the West Coast, 29 degrees in the other coasts, and 29 degrees inland.

People are advised to take adequate protection against weather, should it pose any adverse situations.