PART OF VENETIAN WALLS OF NICOSIA COLLAPSES

A part of the Venetian walls surrounding the old town of Nicosia old town has collapsed, with heavy rains being touted as the reason.

The part in question was the northern section of the Quirini Bastion – this is where the buildings that house the “presidency” lies.

Upon investigation by the municipality, it was found that the collapse occurred due to long-term damag caused by higher level of humidity and heavy rains.

They further added that tenders would be launched to make repairs and reconstruct the area.