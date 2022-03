The Cypriot Police has released the photo along with the details for a criminal – a man wanted for committing multiple felonies.

The man in question is George Moysis, a 26-year-old from Nicosia, who has an active arrest warrant against him on grounds of burglaries and theft – crimes that he committed on the 22nd of February 2022 but has since been at large.

Those who may have any related information are being urged to contact the Nicosia CID, the Citizen Line or their nearest Police Station.