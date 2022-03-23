EUROPEAN COMMISSION AND CYPRUS SIGN MOU REGARDING UNREGULATED MIGRANTS

The European Commission and Cyprus have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on the topic of better management of unregulated migrants.

As part of the agreement, the Coast Guard Agency (Frontex) and the European Border Force will be working together to help the Cypriot government deal with the potential crisis caused by the influx of migrants.

According to a new report by Xinhua news agency, the MOU was signed virtually by Ylva Johansson of the European Commissioner for Home Affairs (on behalf of the EU) in Brussels, with the promise of Europol and Frontex intensifying its efforts.

From Cyprus, it was the Interior Minister Nicos Nouris who virtually signed the MOU – within the presence of the President Nicos Anastasiades and Margaritis Schinas, the VP of the European Commission. He explained how the ratio of asylum seekers now stand at 4.6% of the national population – well over 1% over any given EU member country.