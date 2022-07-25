AIRCRAFT SENT TO FIGHT MAJOR FIRE IN THE NORTH

The Cyprus government is putting the full strength of its aviation capabilities into its firefighting efforts in Kantara.

The country has sent a helicopter and two firefighting planes after the Turkish Cyprus authorities requested help to fight the disaster, which is taking place on the eastern part of the Kyrenia mountain range.

In response to the request, the Cyprus police first sent a helicopter which joined the aircrafts sent by Britain and Turkey.

The aerial firefighting ceased at 7:30 PM, but is expected to resume at 5:00 AM the next morning.

In the meantime, ground-based firefighting forces are still actively fighting the disaster.

This was a natural fire that broke out in the afternoon and became stronger due to winds. So far, it has affected the villages of Ayios Iacovos, Ardana, Mandres, Flamoudi, and Ayios Andronikos.