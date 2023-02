The island nation of Cyprus was hit by a major earthquake.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported that the earthquake, recorded 5.9 on the Richter scale, actually originated near the city Rhodes in Greece.

The organization further reported that tremors of the quake were felt within a 500 km radius as far as Turkey, Egypt, Greece, and of course Cyprus.

No reports of damage, casualties or injuries have been reported so far.