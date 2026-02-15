The police found the body of an unidentified person in coastal Avdimou, which they suspect might be that of a Russian man, aged 56, who has been at large for over 3 weeks.

The police said that the body was found highly decomposed, making it difficult to find any solid identifiable markers.

A coroner from the UK military will be conducting the autopsy. This is because the area where the body was found is under British jurisdiction. For this reason, British police officers were present on the scene along with their Cypriot counterparts.

Any identification on the body will only be made after an extensive forensic investigation.

The Police are continuing their investigations and so far haven?t ruled out any reason for the cause of death.

The missing person in question is a Russian businessman, Vladislav Baumgertner, former CEO Uralkalihas, who was last seen in his Pissouri home.