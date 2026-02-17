GREEK AIRSPACE CLOSURE AFFECTS CYPRUS FLIGHTS

Greek authorities temporarily closed their airspace due to radio-frequency issues, which in turn disrupted Cypriot aviation operations.

According to Cyprus?s Ministry of Transport, closing the airspace impacted flights running between the two Mediterranean nations, as well as flights departing from Cyprus that were to fly over Greece.

As a first response, Cypriot authorities advised both current and prospective passengers to speak with their airlines and know the latest information prior to getting into airports.

According to Euronews, the problem happened due to a breakdown of communication between control towers and aircrafts. ERT, the Greek public channel, reported that all Greece-bound aircrafts were being asked to divert their route.

Eventually, most of said flights landed in or travelled via Turkey.