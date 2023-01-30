POLICE FIND MAN GUILTY OF MURDER

The Cyprus Police have finally found a man guilty of murdering his girlfriend by pushing her off a cliff.

The man, aged 30, was presented before a Mixed Jury Court in Syros, which collectively judged the man as guilty of committing premeditated murders.

According to the case history, the man and his girlfriend, then 26, were arguing while driving till their vehicle swerved and went off-road. They then left the car and walked but continued to argue.

The argument ended with the woman falling off the cliff on Folegandros – which the man initially claimed was an accidental occurrence.

However, he later confessed that he had in fact followed his girlfriend to the cliff and then pushed her.