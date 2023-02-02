WORKERS STRIKE IN CYPRUS

A country-wide three-hour strike is set to take place in the afternoon over the Cost of Living Allowance (CoLA) issue.

The strike will involve gathering and protest marches in all major cities of the island nation, in support of indexing wages according to inflation rates automatically.

The labor movement will include workers from the public, private as well as semi-government sectors. This is a deliberate move to demonstrate how this issue unites workers from all walks of life, literally.

The strike itself shall affect almost every public life function, from air traffic to public transport and from schools to (of course) offices of all sort.