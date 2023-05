The Cyprus Police has issued an appeal to the public to get information on Cameroon national Eugene Anjeh, 27, who is believed to have been involved in illegal drug importing, possession and with intent to distribute.

This is related to the case involving the nearly 5kgs of methamphetamine found by Larnaca customs.

So far three persons, two men, 25 and 24 and a woman, 29, have been arrested thus far.