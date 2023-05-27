RUSSIAN CULTURAL CENTER SUSTAINS FIRE DAMAGE

A Russian cultural center in Cyprus’ capital city of Nicosia has sustained fire damage, and led Moscow to call it a “terrorist attack.”

Fire department spokeswoman Andreas Kettis said that investigation into what caused the fire is still underway.

Meanwhile Christos Andreou, the spokesperson for the police explained how no signs of an explosive device, such as a bomb was found.

The fire started at the complex at 12 noon and caused alerts everywhere once people began to see black smoke. It took 2 hours to extinguish it.