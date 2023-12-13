PRESIDENT CHRISTODOULIDES’ CALL WITH GUTERRES HAS BEEN POSTPONED

The phone call which was previously set to take place between UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides has been postponed by one day.

The alteration in schedule was announced on X (previously, Twitter) by Victoras Papadopoulos, the Director of the Press Office for the President of Cyprus.

The president, who is currently in Berlin to attend the working dinner with Olaf Scholz (the Chancellor of Germany) as host and Charles Michel (the president of the European Council) as the convenor.

The aforementioned dinner is one out of the four working dinners President Michel is convening for the discussion of the European Union’s 2024 agendas.