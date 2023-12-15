CYPRUS TO SEE LARGELY SUNNY WEATHER

The Cyprus Meteorological Service has announced that the island nation will see sunny skies, with some gentle breeze in after noon.

The winds will be variable, moderate to strong, northerly to north-easterly, force 3 to 4 Beaufort over a smooth to slight sea.

The temperatures are set to go up to 12 degrees Celsius in the mountainous regions, 23 degrees Celsius inland and 22 degrees Celsius to 23 degrees Celsius in the coasts.