CYPRUS RANKS FIRST IN GLOBAL INNOVATION IN SOUTHERN EUROPE

StartupBlink?s Innovators Business Environment Index 2026 has ranked the island nation of Cyprus 15th worldwide and first in all of Southern Europe in the field of global business innovation.

Said ranking indicates that the island nation performs strongly in the areas of taxation and incentives to businesses and has an overall attractive market.

The Index ranked Cyprus in first place in the EU on taxation – the country ranked tenth on the global scale on this parameter.

The Index also ranked the island nation second on business incentives EU-wide. This shows how innovative businesses can benefit by moving here by taking advantage of the financial and fiscal benefits available.

Furthermore, the Index ranked Cyprus above 75% of other countries in the world in matters of key indicators such as dividend tax, corporate tax, and capital gains tax.

In its press release, the Research and Innovation Foundation (RIF) praised Cyprus? performance indicators and expressed its admiration for the country having the ideal foundation a company requires to grow and innovate optimally.

They also said that Cyprus has mastered the difficult art of fostering an environment for innovation that is both competitive and healthy by encouraging both commercial and scientific endeavors.

The Index collects data from over 125 nations and compiles results that offer comparative insights into innovation situations. Over thirty different parameters are taken into consideration.