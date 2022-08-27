PROTEST OUTSIDE PAPHOS MUNICIPALITY

The employees of Paphos Municipality went on a 2-hour-long strike in the morning hours on grounds of the management of violating labor agreements that should have been honored in 2021.

According to an announcement by the trade unions DEOK, SEK, and PEO, the Paphos Municipality failed to implement the filling in of 22 positions in labor, which it should have already wrapped up by the end of 2021.

According to the agreement, the management should not have taken any later than January 31, 2022 at the most.

Both the staff and the unions have also spoken out against the prolonged operating hours of the Traffic Department of Paphos Municipality as a hot topic.