SUSPECTED RACIST ATTACK TOOK PLACE IN LIMASSOL

In what appears to be an attack motivated by racism, the Cypriot Police have arrested a 30-year-old man for striking another man with a pipe over the head.

The victim, a 27-year-old man was seriously injured, and subsequently taken to the emergency department of the Limassol general hospital, but later got a discharge. over the head with a pipe.

The attack, which happened at the city center near Kitiou Kyprianou street, appears to be racially motivated.

The police have announced their arrest, declaring that the suspect has been taken in custody and will not be permitted bail, while the police is investigating the case. The charges being investigated at the moment include public intoxication, bodily harm, and of course racial discrimination.